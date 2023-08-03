Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $41.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carriage Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.