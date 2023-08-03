CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 893,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
CareDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,250. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 527.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 2,636,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 549.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 985,010 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNA
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.