Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

CPRI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 127,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

