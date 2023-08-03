Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as low as C$39.30 and last traded at C$39.51, with a volume of 130108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.04.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 4.631753 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 102.65%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

