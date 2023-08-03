Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPX. CIBC dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.18.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.89. 192,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.37. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$39.30 and a twelve month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.631753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

