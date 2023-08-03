Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.1 %

CPX stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.37. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.30 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.631753 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

