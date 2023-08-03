Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Capital Power Stock Down 1.1 %
CPX stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.37. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.30 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.631753 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
