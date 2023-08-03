Capital Analysts LLC Sells 815 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.12. 2,233,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,743 shares of company stock worth $227,061,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

