Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.64. 182,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

