Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,162 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 160,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SKYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

