Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $214.06. 94,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,399. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

