Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.