Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.39. 16,378,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

