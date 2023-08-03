Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 950,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

