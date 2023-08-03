Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

CVX traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,562. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

