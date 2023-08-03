Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.70. The company had a trading volume of 755,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.