Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $9.73 on Thursday, hitting $289.67. 1,104,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,726. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.