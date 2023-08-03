Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.63. 2,096,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

