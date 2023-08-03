Capital Analysts LLC Buys 5,747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,392,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,535. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

