Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.10. 1,854,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

