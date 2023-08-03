Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 182 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.97. 152,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,724. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

