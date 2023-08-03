Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.75 million-$214.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.15 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.89-$1.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Down 4.8 %

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $25,797,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 616,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,535,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.