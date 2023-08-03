Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.40% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

PayPal Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.71 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

