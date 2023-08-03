Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $140.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Shares of COIN opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

