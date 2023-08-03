Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,440,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,885. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cameco by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 850,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cameco by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,331,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 789,241 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

