Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 2,444,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

