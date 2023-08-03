Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 17th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 119,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

