Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 17th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 119,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
