Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 15.36. 11,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.62. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

