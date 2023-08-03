Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,801. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
