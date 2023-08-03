Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,801. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.