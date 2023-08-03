Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.