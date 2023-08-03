Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

