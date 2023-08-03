Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 63,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,565. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.