Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 63,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,565. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.