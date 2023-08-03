Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

