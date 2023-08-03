C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 35,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 35.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. 4,513,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,569,695. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

