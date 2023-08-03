byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Down 30.0 %

Shares of BYNOW opened at $0.11 on Thursday. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in byNordic Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,868 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.

