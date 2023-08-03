Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

BRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. 302,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,851. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

