Brokers Set Expectations for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDXG. Mizuho upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.70 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $890.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,322 shares of company stock worth $127,233. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

