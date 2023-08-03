Brokers Set Expectations for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.4 %

AZN opened at $70.47 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.