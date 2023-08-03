Brokers Set Expectations for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $898,226 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,932,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,846,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

