Brokers Offer Predictions for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.77. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

