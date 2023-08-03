Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $18.83

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:OMI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

