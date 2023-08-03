Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Price Target at C$1.71

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Stock Performance
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Gold
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.