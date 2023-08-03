Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Price Target at C$1.71

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$305.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.18.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

