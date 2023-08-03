Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price at $5.25

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $153,797.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $153,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 819,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

