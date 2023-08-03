Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $34.93

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $457,248. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.