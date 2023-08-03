Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $6.33

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

HLLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of HLLY opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202,154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Holley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 355,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 206,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

