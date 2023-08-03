Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.99-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

