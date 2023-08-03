Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,147.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

