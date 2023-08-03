Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.00 million-$203.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.97 million. Brightcove also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Brightcove Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 242,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,067. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,328.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Debevoise bought 14,945 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,601.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,328.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,318 shares of company stock valued at $362,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 39.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Further Reading

