Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.0% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of APD traded down $14.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.34 and its 200-day moving average is $288.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

