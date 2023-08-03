Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,297 shares of company stock worth $20,194,670 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Braze alerts:

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 493,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.