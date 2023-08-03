Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 362,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 1,113,063 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 416,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 360,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

