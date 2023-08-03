BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.
NYSE BP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 6,109,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. BP has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.
BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.08.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
