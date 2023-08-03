BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 6,109,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. BP has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get BP alerts:

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BP by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BP by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.